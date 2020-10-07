Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

HPGLY opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

