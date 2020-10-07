Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00613204 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.68 or 0.02801114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,639.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

