Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives $31.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 231,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 276,998 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

