Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.77. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of $283.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harworth Group will post 190.8863659 EPS for the current year.

HWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

