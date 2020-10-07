Head-To-Head Analysis: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) vs. The Competition

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -8.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.33

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 728 2797 2588 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals peers beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.