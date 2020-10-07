Head to Head Comparison: B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) vs. Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:GEENQ)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.02 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.04 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

Global Eagle Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of B Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Eagle Entertainment and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

B Communications beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It provides telecommunications operations and services, including domestic fixed-line, cellular and international communication services, Internet services, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, customer call centers, maintenance and development of communications infrastructures, provision of communications services to other communications providers and the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, which is referred to as network end point, or NEP services. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch in 1999 and is headquartered in Ramat-Gan, Israel.

