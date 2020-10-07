Head to Head Comparison: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & Citizens (NYSE:CIZN)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Byline Bancorp and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Byline Bancorp pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 1.48 $57.00 million $1.62 7.62 Citizens $45.11 million 2.58 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 14.00% 6.00% 0.78% Citizens 12.18% 5.27% 0.49%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

