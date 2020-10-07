Head to Head Comparison: Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) versus NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communication has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Entravision Communication’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.25 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Entravision Communication $273.58 million 0.49 -$19.71 million $0.15 10.60

NTN Buzztime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entravision Communication.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Entravision Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Entravision Communication -15.30% 0.89% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NTN Buzztime and Entravision Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Entravision Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Entravision Communication beats NTN Buzztime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.