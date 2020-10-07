Head to Head Comparison: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) vs. Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of JanOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16% Bed Bath & Beyond -1.91% -10.67% -2.34%

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JanOne and Bed Bath & Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed Bath & Beyond 3 6 6 1 2.31

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.88%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than JanOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JanOne and Bed Bath & Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.25 -$11.96 million N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $11.16 billion 0.23 -$613.82 million $0.46 43.41

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats JanOne on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of December 1, 2018, the company had a total of 1,550 stores, including 1,005 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 282 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 122 buybuy BABY stores; 82 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! names; 57 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values names; and 2 retail stores under the One Kings Lane name. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, worldmarket.com, ofakind.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, chefcentral.com, and decorist.com. In addition, it operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an authority in home décor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.

