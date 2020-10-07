Head-To-Head Comparison: SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) vs. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 $3.57 billion 0.39 $162.03 million $0.37 8.46 CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR $150.31 billion 1.06 $38.60 billion $3.04 4.21

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 1 1 2 0 2.25 CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 and CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 N/A N/A N/A CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR 23.14% 11.52% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR beats SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 Company Profile

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14,977 institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

