Head-To-Head Comparison: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) versus Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newell Brands and The AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00

The AZEK has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given The AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Newell Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands -11.39% 16.20% 4.38% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newell Brands and The AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $9.71 billion 0.76 $106.60 million $1.70 10.18 The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newell Brands beats The AZEK on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Food and Commercial segment offers food storage and home storage products, and fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Ball, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, and Spontex brands. The Home and Outdoor Living segment offers products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities, home fragrance, and connected home and security products under the Chesapeake Bay Candle, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, First Alert, Marmot, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Tigex Waterman, and X-Acto brands. It markets its products to clubs, department stores, drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies, home centers, sporting goods retailers, warehouse clubs, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and travel retail, as well as sells directly to consumers via on-line. Newell Brands Inc. was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

