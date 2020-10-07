Head to Head Contrast: Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 5 5 0 2.50 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.72%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than Huabao International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Huabao International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $116.72 billion 0.39 $5.50 billion $8.30 9.22 Huabao International $613.68 million 4.33 $160.91 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 3.28% 5.53% 1.45% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Huabao International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry; flavors and fragrances for use in tobacco, food, and personal care products; and condiment products primarily for restaurants. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavors. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, office stationery leasing, and assets and investment management services, as well as investment and leasing consulting services. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

