Head-To-Head Survey: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGTXU)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $5.96 million 5.45 $6.68 million N/A N/A Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.98 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 89.06% 67.17% 57.16% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 12, 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.