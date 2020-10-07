HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

