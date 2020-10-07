Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
HEINY opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
