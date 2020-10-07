Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

HEINY opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

