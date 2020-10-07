Henderson Far East Income Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.80 (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 310.24 ($4.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43. Henderson Far East Income has a 1 year low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 374 ($4.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.