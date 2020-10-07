HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

HNNMY opened at $3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.24. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

