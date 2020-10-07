Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Purchases $49,997.50 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 28,570 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,837,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,773.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ross Dove acquired 7,225 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $23,264.50.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

