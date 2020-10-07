Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Purchases 28,570 Shares

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove acquired 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,837,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ross Dove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ross Dove acquired 7,225 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $23,264.50.

OTCMKTS:HGBL opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

