Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HGBL stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 848,937 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 32,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,130.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 944,732 shares of company stock worth $1,672,116. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

