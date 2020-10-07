Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hill-Rom in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $86.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

