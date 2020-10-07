Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

