Homeros (HMR) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Homeros has a market cap of $250.67 million and $19.23 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,705,382 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

