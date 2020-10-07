Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HST. BofA Securities lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $380,992,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

