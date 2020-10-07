Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $2.53 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,361,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 304,106 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.