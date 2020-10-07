Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $906.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

