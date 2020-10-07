Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.30

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 1628242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after buying an additional 1,400,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Huazhu Group by 143.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 698,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,241,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 557,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

