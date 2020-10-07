Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.76 ($40.90).

BOSS stock opened at €22.80 ($26.82) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.47 and a 200 day moving average of €24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

