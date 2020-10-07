HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Hits $127.46 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009446 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $127.46 million and approximately $35.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 127,402,108 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

