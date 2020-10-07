Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $196,878.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huw M. Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Huw M. Nash sold 913 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $20,460.33.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.36. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 305,519 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,537 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

