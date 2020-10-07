Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $291,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $562,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guardant Health stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

