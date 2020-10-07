IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $134,505.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Shinyu Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $30,220.40.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,382,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.