IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $77.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

