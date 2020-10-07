Indra K. Nooyi Buys 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,209.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,731.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,552.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,430.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.