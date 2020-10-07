Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price target from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

