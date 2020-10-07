Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Buys $21,420.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,468.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

