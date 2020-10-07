Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Marie McDonald purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.84 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

