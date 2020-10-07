Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($194.28).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 707 ($9.24) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.40. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

