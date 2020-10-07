Insider Buying: Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) insider Michael Smith purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,200.00 ($30,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

Pioneer Credit Limited provides financial services in Australia. The company acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. It is also involved in brokering, introducing, and issuing retail credit products. The company is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

