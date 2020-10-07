Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$72,000.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,240.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 39,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$41,085.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$69,836.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 42,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$77,208.24.

QTRH stock opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.85. Quarterhill Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

