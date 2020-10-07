Insider Buying: Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) Insider Buys A$33,300.05 in Stock

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) insider Donald Garner purchased 246,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.05 ($23,785.75).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Red River Resources alerts:

Red River Resources Company Profile

Red River Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company focuses on the development of the Thalanga zinc project, which is located in the southwest of Charters Towers in Northern Queensland.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.