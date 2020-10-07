Insider Buying: Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) Insider Buys A$20,960.00 in Stock

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) insider Matthew Quinn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,960.00 ($14,971.43).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71.

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

