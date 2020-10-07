Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley acquired 200,000 shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

TRR stock opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

