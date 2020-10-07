Insider Buying: Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Acquires A$29,904.00 in Stock

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Stephen Lazarakis purchased 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,904.00 ($21,360.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16.

Get Valmec alerts:

About Valmec

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.