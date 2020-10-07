Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells 3,646 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,646 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $16,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $33,139.08.

Shares of BB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,960 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackBerry by 422.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 427,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 247.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 412,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

