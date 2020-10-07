Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,108.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

NYSE:BE opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 288,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

