Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $35,020.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

