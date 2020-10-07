Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 8,853 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,911,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

