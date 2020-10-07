Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 10,678 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

