Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 13,578 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,114,482.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,632,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,321,290.82.

On Thursday, August 20th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 17,592 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,763,949.84.

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 248.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 670,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,493,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

